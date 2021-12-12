SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) declared a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2426 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13.

SS&C Technologies has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. SS&C Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.10. 886,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $80.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.18.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 264,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

