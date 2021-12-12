PEAKDEFI One Day Volume Reaches $625,185.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded up 8% against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $146.01 million and approximately $625,185.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00040875 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,432,496,165 coins and its circulating supply is 1,087,932,435 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

