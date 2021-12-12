Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BERY. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $86,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BERY stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.97. The stock had a trading volume of 626,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.58. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

