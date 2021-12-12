Evedo (EVED) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Evedo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Evedo has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00040875 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,578,017 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

