Dfyn Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.82 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $25.91 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dfyn Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00059182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,102.67 or 0.08189107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00079699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,101.27 or 1.00004234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00056807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 66,136,769 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dfyn Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dfyn Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DFYNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dfyn Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dfyn Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.