Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.
GRFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
Shares of GRFS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 538,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,778. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.47. Grifols has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $20.49.
About Grifols
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
