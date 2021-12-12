Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

GRFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of GRFS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 538,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,778. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.47. Grifols has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $20.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 207,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 167,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 85,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 191,959 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

