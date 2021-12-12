Tapmydata 1-Day Volume Reaches $870.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for $0.0965 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $870.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00277591 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00008928 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003549 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00013846 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Tapmydata

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,900,544 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

