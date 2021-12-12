DAOventures (DVD) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,754.00

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $987,740.45 and $3,754.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006818 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012230 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003015 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000044 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00043370 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

