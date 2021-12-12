Kemacoin Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 38.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $23,267.40 and $4.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kemacoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00040327 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

