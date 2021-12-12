Offshift Reaches 1-Day Volume of $147,283.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $3.59 or 0.00007148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $16.02 million and $147,283.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,788.37 or 0.99087897 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00049031 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00035688 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.81 or 0.00905150 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,460,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

