$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CHMI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 238,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,372. The firm has a market cap of $155.64 million, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.43%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 385.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 295,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 92,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

