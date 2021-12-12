Balancer Market Cap Reaches $106.40 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.32 or 0.00030516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Balancer has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $106.40 million and $23.63 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00040986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

