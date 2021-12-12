Analysts Set Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) PT at $72.00

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

COVTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($79.78) to €72.00 ($80.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HSBC raised shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Covestro from €61.00 ($68.54) to €53.00 ($59.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS:COVTY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65. Covestro has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Covestro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

