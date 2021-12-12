Brokerages Set Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Price Target at $344.31

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $348.57.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

LIN stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $334.00. 1,116,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,247. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $340.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 38.8% in the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 124.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,991,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 142.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,492,000 after buying an additional 545,807 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 49.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,666,000 after buying an additional 519,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

