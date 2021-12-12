UGAS (UGAS) Price Tops $0.0039

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $669,885.08 and approximately $383,023.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

