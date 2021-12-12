Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) declared a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Shares of ESBA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795. Empire State Realty OP has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empire State Realty OP stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) by 407.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

