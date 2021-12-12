Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Receives $31.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PARXF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS:PARXF traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. Parex Resources has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $21.78.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

