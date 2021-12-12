MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNKD. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of MannKind stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.05. 1,966,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,737. MannKind has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,407,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MannKind by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MannKind by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

