The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BKGFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

BKGFY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.02. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.