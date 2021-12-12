Analysts Set Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Price Target at $21.13

Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

Several research firms recently commented on PFHD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Professional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Professional news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $46,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Professional in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Professional during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Professional by 41.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Professional by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Professional by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

PFHD traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,192. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.06. Professional has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $20.66.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Professional had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Professional will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

