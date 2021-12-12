Zacks: Analysts Expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $15,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $6,757,731.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $18,147,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $16,589,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. 614,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,215. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $9.54.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.