OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.27 Million

Brokerages predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report $91.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $93.10 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $93.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $353.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $348.80 million to $360.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $405.40 million, with estimates ranging from $381.40 million to $419.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million.

Separately, Stephens cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

OCFC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.11. 167,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 3,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after purchasing an additional 350,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 35.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 879,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,326,000 after acquiring an additional 231,053 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

