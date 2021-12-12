Analysts Set Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) PT at $36.00

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CABGY. HSBC downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

CABGY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.33. 201,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

