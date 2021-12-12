$1.73 EPS Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.76. Eaton reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,389 shares of company stock worth $31,055,080 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,981,097,000 after buying an additional 266,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,206. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton has a twelve month low of $113.79 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

