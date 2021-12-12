Analysts Set Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target at $18.80

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 30,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $283,717.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,089 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRCA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.78. 66,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,233. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $269.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.09.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.