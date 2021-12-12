Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $118.34 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $119.26. The firm has a market cap of $228.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

