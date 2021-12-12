Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

GDDFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank cut Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of Goodfood Market stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $3.31. 1,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

