$152.83 Million in Sales Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to post sales of $152.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.20 million and the lowest is $150.70 million. Nautilus posted sales of $189.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $623.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $613.70 million to $628.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $593.57 million, with estimates ranging from $522.50 million to $643.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NLS shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 51,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 38,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 759,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,789,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 485,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,708. The company has a market capitalization of $211.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.65. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

