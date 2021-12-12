Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.08). Sierra Wireless reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Sierra Wireless stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. 121,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $610.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 35.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,664,000 after buying an additional 264,794 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 486.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 255,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 211,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter valued at $2,803,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

