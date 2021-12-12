Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.08). Sierra Wireless reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Sierra Wireless stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. 121,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $610.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 35.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,664,000 after buying an additional 264,794 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 486.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 255,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 211,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter valued at $2,803,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.