Zacks: Analysts Expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Marten Transport reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of MRTN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. 354,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,974. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,938,000 after buying an additional 509,222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,035,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,692,000 after buying an additional 206,295 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 49,528.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after buying an additional 1,956,355 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,872,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after buying an additional 311,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after buying an additional 66,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

