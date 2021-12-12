$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enfusion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENFN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of ENFN stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.51. 372,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,948. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

In other Enfusion news, Director Roy Luo acquired 1,261,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

