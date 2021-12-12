$269.94 Million in Sales Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will report sales of $269.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $267.23 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $258.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $540,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,676 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,817,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,451,000 after acquiring an additional 88,635 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,866,000 after acquiring an additional 462,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.36. 210,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,064. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day moving average is $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.