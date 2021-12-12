$65.55 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will report sales of $65.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.10 million and the highest is $68.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $49.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $238.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.20 million to $241.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $310.25 million, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $315.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million.

SYBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:SYBT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.64. 27,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.02. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $100,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 550 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $34,177.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,149 shares of company stock worth $1,499,335. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.