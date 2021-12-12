$290.10 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will announce sales of $290.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.69 million to $295.50 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $28.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 908.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $726.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $695.86 million to $781.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $783.02 million, with estimates ranging from $739.20 million to $836.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share.

MSGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 327.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

MSGS traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.67. 97,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,971. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.24. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,533.22 and a beta of 0.93. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $152.42 and a one year high of $207.09.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.