Brokerages Anticipate Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Equillium posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQ. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Equillium in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NASDAQ:EQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.79. 35,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,679. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Equillium has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $140.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,724.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,092 shares of company stock worth $136,045. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Equillium by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the third quarter valued at $573,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equillium by 9.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,170,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 273,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the second quarter valued at $1,285,000. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

