-$0.28 EPS Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Asana reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $5.89 on Friday, hitting $67.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,063,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,600. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.93. Asana has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 13,915 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.63 per share, with a total value of $32,815,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,767,648 shares of company stock valued at $153,734,782 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $13,494,854. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Asana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Asana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

