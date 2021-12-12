BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$213.96 million for the quarter.

GBT stock traded up C$0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$15.95. 5,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$537.18 million and a P/E ratio of 6.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.80. BMTC Group has a 12-month low of C$10.50 and a 12-month high of C$16.28.

Get BMTC Group alerts:

About BMTC Group

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 32 locations in Quebec province.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for BMTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.