$46.80 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to report sales of $46.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.90 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $48.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year sales of $256.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.70 million to $258.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $333.00 million, with estimates ranging from $309.80 million to $356.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

USWS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,536. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. U.S. Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,650,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,484,642,000 after buying an additional 27,646,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 90,367 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

