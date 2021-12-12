$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. NeoGames posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ NGMS traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.49. 112,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,060. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $46.39. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The company has a market capitalization of $604.78 million and a P/E ratio of 67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in NeoGames during the second quarter valued at $47,045,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NeoGames by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 672,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,711,000 after acquiring an additional 277,610 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NeoGames by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 569,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 256,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGames by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 69,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluegrass Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in NeoGames by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

