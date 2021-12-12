Ark Market Cap Reaches $172.61 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last week, Ark has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00002559 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $172.61 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,724,913 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

