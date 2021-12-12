Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Cap of $216.10 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $216.10 million and $467,336.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,908,577,857 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

