Analysts Expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Post -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will report ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Tricida reported earnings of ($1.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($3.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tricida.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.55) EPS.

TCDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 116,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,813. Tricida has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 15,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $126,247.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $758,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,619 shares of company stock worth $1,062,766 over the last three months. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tricida by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricida (TCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.