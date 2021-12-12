Super Zero Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.32 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.02 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,156.21 or 0.08251028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00075889 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 627,479,644 coins and its circulating supply is 336,866,791 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

