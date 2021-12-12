VIMworld (VEED) Price Hits $0.0045

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. VIMworld has a market cap of $24.99 million and approximately $66,662.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00058659 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VEED is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

