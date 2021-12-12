Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to report sales of $10.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.67 million to $28.98 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $6.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $30.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $49.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $41.71 million, with estimates ranging from $21.05 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTLA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $359,544.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,700 shares of company stock worth $2,590,603 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTLA traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.01. The company had a trading volume of 682,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,568. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.01.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.