PutinCoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $239,441.48 and approximately $20.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 36.8% against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,854.26 or 0.98972066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00049215 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00036244 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.58 or 0.00874644 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

