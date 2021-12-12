STRAKS (STAK) Market Cap Reaches $9,611.45

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $9,611.45 and approximately $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jigstack (STAK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002397 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

