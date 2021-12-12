Brokerages Expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will announce $96.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.47 million. Nevro reported sales of $109.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $380.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.03 million to $381.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $434.34 million, with estimates ranging from $420.80 million to $456.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.38.

In other news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 11.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 21.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 9.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVRO traded down $2.92 on Tuesday, reaching $86.60. 521,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,221. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.97. Nevro has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.22.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

