-$0.07 EPS Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Tattooed Chef posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 450%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tattooed Chef.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTCF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Tattooed Chef in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

TTCF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 625,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,594. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.31 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tattooed Chef has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.