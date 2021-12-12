Brokerages Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $522.77 Million

Brokerages expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will announce sales of $522.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $503.30 million and the highest is $543.00 million. Manitowoc reported sales of $430.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on MTW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Manitowoc by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.73 million, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 2.26. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

